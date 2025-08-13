Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €23.35 ($27.15) and last traded at €23.30 ($27.09). 164,285 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.00 ($26.74).

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.56.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.