DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 200.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 978.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBRG. Truist Financial raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 3.0%

DBRG stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.77.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

