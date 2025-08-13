Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Capital Analyst Says

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on Docebo from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th.

TSE DCBO opened at C$43.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$930.39 million, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.36. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of C$35.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

