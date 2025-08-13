DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $239.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Up 3.2%

DASH stock opened at $264.32 on Monday. DoorDash has a one year low of $122.32 and a one year high of $278.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.98 and a 200-day moving average of $207.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 4,042 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,011,631.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,258,226. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,187 shares of company stock valued at $147,955,804. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.