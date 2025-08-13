DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 534.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 582.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DV opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

