Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share and revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.01). Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,257.09%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.26 million. On average, analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFLI
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dragonfly Energy
- What is Put Option Volume?
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.