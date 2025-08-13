Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $750,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,682,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 42,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.16. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens set a $255.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXP

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.