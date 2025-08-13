Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 3.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $652.18 and last traded at $650.06. 4,500,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,022,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $625.65.

Specifically, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $769.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $605.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

