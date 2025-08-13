ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.60 ($5.35) and last traded at €4.59 ($5.34). Approximately 13,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.56 ($5.30).

ElringKlinger Trading Down 0.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of €4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

