Emera (TSE:EMA) Cut to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Emera from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Emera from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Emera from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

Get Emera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emera

Emera Price Performance

About Emera

Emera stock opened at C$65.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.39. The stock has a market cap of C$19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a 12-month low of C$48.79 and a 12-month high of C$67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23.

(Get Free Report)

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.