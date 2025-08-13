Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$65.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

EMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

TSE:EMA opened at C$65.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.39. Emera has a 1-year low of C$48.79 and a 1-year high of C$67.42.

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

