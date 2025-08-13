Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.60% and a negative net margin of 141.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 930,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,197 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

