Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$67.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.07.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

ENB stock opened at C$65.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$52.76 and a 12 month high of C$65.63. The firm has a market cap of C$141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 118.98%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.17, for a total transaction of C$50,599.17. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

