Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $28.74 on Friday. Enovis has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Enovis by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Enovis by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $10,970,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in Enovis by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

