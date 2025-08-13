Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – August 11th

Alibaba Group, SEA, and Arista Networks are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, produce or distribute media and leisure content—ranging from films and television to music, video games and streaming services. They offer investors exposure to the entertainment industry’s revenue streams, including box-office receipts, subscription fees and advertising dollars. Because their fortunes hinge on consumer tastes, content trends and technological shifts, entertainment stocks can be more cyclical and volatile than broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.36. 6,833,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,532,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SE stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $146.27. 4,307,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,340. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. SEA has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.92.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $141.75.

