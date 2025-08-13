Esports Stocks To Research – August 11th

Sphere Entertainment, PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden, GameSquare, DouYu International, and Beasley Broadcast Group are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around competitive video gaming, including game developers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for live broadcasts, sponsorships and digital content in professional gaming. Like other niche sectors, esports equities can be volatile but may offer growth potential tied to expanding global audiences and advertising revenues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. 1,074,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $50.88.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.23. The company had a trading volume of 149,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $115.68 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE MSGS traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.48. The company had a trading volume of 71,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,830. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 959.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.37. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GAME traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 7,596,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.76. GameSquare has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,017. The stock has a market cap of $216.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

BBGI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.40. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

