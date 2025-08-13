Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.6667.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Essent Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,999 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,380. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $146,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,788.35. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,739 shares of company stock valued at $281,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1,765.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%. The firm had revenue of $319.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

