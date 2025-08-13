Estee Lauder Companies (EL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

