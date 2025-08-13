Estee Lauder Companies (EL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.
Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance
EL stock opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Estee Lauder Companies
Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Estee Lauder Companies
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.