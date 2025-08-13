Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Evertec by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at $5,356,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evertec by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evertec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Evertec Trading Up 2.6%

Evertec stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Evertec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $229.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evertec news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,711.12. This represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $251,125.80. Following the sale, the director owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,135.45. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evertec Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

