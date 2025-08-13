Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. On average, analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.70. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 192.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 146,067 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

