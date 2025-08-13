Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 856,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.50% of Exact Sciences worth $40,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 110.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $72.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

