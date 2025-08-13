Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight” Rating

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of EE opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.60. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

