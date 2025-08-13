ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $101,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ExlService by 25.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,746,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,671,000 after purchasing an additional 552,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,690,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,302,000 after purchasing an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $52,852,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

ExlService Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.