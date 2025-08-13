Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.04.

Expedia Group Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $203.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $126.46 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

