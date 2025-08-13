Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,860 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $105,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $104.41.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.