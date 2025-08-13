Financial Alternatives Inc Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Alternatives Inc trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.24. The company has a market cap of $4.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total transaction of $13,678,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,223,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,354,451,775.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

