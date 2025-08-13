Financial Contrast: Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Marine Petroleum Trust pays out 118.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MV Oil Trust pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Marine Petroleum Trust has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and MV Oil Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust $1.04 million 8.37 $710,000.00 $0.37 11.76 MV Oil Trust $18.58 million 3.48 $17.65 million $1.31 4.29

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Petroleum Trust. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Petroleum Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 70.17% 75.91% 75.91% MV Oil Trust 94.10% N/A 374.87%

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Marine Petroleum Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

