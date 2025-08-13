Financial Review: New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) and YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) and YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Fortress Energy and YPF Sociedad Anonima”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $2.36 billion 0.28 -$249.04 million ($2.25) -1.09 YPF Sociedad Anonima $19.29 billion 0.69 $2.35 billion $3.10 10.94

Insider & Institutional Ownership

YPF Sociedad Anonima has higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YPF Sociedad Anonima, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

58.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New Fortress Energy and YPF Sociedad Anonima, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50 YPF Sociedad Anonima 0 3 4 0 2.57

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.4286, suggesting a potential upside of 244.02%. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a consensus price target of $43.9167, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Given New Fortress Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than YPF Sociedad Anonima.

Volatility & Risk

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF Sociedad Anonima has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and YPF Sociedad Anonima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -24.33% -13.50% -1.99% YPF Sociedad Anonima 6.32% 12.39% 5.07%

Summary

YPF Sociedad Anonima beats New Fortress Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units (FRSU) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; Dual-fired combined heat and power facility in Clarendon, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and LNG receiving facility and gas-fired power plant in Baja Califrnia Sur, Mexico, as well as a Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties. Its gas and power operations include transportation, commercialization, and distribution of natural gas; operation of regasification terminals; conditioning, processing, and separation of natural gas; and power generation. The company had interests in oil and gas fields. It also had a retail distribution network and retail service stations. In addition, the company owns and operates refineries, as well as maintains terminal facilities Argentine ports. Further, it participates in power generation plants; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitary products, and ensiling bags; and supplies diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, asphalts, paraffin, and sulfur, CO2, decanted oil, and aromatic extract. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

