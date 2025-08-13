Financial Survey: Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) versus Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) and Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heritage Distilling and Compania Cervecerias Unidas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 0 0 0 0 0.00 Compania Cervecerias Unidas 1 1 0 0 1.50

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential downside of 23.65%. Given Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compania Cervecerias Unidas is more favorable than Heritage Distilling.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million 0.82 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Compania Cervecerias Unidas $3,031.49 billion 0.00 $177.04 million $0.85 14.48

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Compania Cervecerias Unidas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Heritage Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Compania Cervecerias Unidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling N/A N/A N/A Compania Cervecerias Unidas 4.93% 9.01% 3.87%

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas beats Heritage Distilling on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

