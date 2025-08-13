First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,701 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of First Citizens BancShares worth $94,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,190,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,883.00 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,968.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,917.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares in the company, valued at $54,869,625. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price target on First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.17.

Get Our Latest Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.