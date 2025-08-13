First Command Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

