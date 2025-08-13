First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 328,788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 713.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 265,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 221,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 189,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 3.7%

FFBC stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

