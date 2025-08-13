First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.31. 1,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSEA Free Report ) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

