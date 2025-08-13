First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.02 and last traded at $144.88. 141,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 166,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.72.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 31,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 810.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

