First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.02 and last traded at $144.88. 141,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 166,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.72.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.