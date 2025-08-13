Fitness Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 11th

Apple, Celsius, PDD, lululemon athletica, and Paychex are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core businesses promote physical exercise, wellness, and healthy lifestyles—this includes gym chains, fitness equipment manufacturers, athletic apparel brands and fitness‐tech or app developers. Investors buy these stocks to gain targeted exposure to the growing consumer demand for preventive health and active living. Key metrics for evaluating fitness stocks often include membership or subscription growth, same‐store sales, product innovation and market penetration in the fitness sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,534,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,931,152. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. 10,364,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,128. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 145.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,389. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. PDD has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $155.67.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.99 on Monday, reaching $186.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,483. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.47 and a 200 day moving average of $292.36. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $185.95 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of PAYX traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.60. 2,521,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,588. Paychex has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

