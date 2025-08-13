Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,504 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $154,833.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 385,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,712.36. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $107,916.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,605.04. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,566 shares of company stock valued at $931,354. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Five9 by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Five9 by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Five9 Stock Up 2.2%

FIVN opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Five9 has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 273.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile



Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

