flatexDEGIRO (FNNTF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of FNNTF opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through flatex and DEGIRO segments. The company offers online brokerage services, including execution-only securities transactions under the flatex brand; shares, bonds, futures, options, stock-exchange-traded products, and stock-exchange-traded funds under the DEGIRO brand name; and services for professional traders, short selling services for selected shares and bonds, and trading lines under the ViTrade brand.

