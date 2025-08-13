flatexDEGIRO (FNNTF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter.
flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance
Shares of FNNTF opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.
flatexDEGIRO Company Profile
