Flowers Foods (FLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 Prepared Remarks quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.7%

Flowers Foods stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

In other news, Director George E. Deese acquired 6,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,004,990 shares in the company, valued at $33,764,031.60. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $774,133.68. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,440. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 744,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 81,066 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 65,258 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

