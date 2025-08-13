Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 71.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 1,577.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

