Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.89. Fortrea shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 238,046 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 98,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,306.32. This represents a 49.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $203,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 65,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,641.28. This represents a 84.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Fortrea Stock Up 14.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Fortrea by 9,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Fortrea by 1,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

