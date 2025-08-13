Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Franklin Resources traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 118055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 250.98%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.