Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Franklin Resources traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 118055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,985,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,805,000 after buying an additional 1,542,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,040,000 after buying an additional 1,220,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,645,000 after buying an additional 1,599,849 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 99.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,825,000 after buying an additional 2,607,460 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 250.98%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

