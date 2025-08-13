Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

FRTAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Freenet to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Freenet to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Freenet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Freenet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of -0.12. Freenet has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $738.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.70 million.

About Freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

