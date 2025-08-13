Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,400. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fresnillo traded as high as GBX 1,769 ($23.88) and last traded at GBX 1,761.97 ($23.79), with a volume of 3426429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,743 ($23.53).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 ($21.87) to GBX 1,700 ($22.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($17.55) to GBX 1,700 ($22.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.87) to GBX 980 ($13.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,850 ($24.98) to GBX 2,100 ($28.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,576 ($21.28).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,462.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of £16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

