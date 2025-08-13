FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,618 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS DJUN opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $45.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.