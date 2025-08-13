Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Receives $5.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

FLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Full House Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.67. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 118.79% and a negative net margin of 13.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 79,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 667.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 98,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 617.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

