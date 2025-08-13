FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, August 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.42 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CGAU. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

