FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.76.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.72 and a 52-week high of C$10.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

