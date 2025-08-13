FY2025 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Boosted by Analyst

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

