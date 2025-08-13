FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rollins Raised by Zacks Research

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a report released on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bose now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Rollins Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Rollins has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.9% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

