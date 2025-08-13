FY2025 EPS Forecast for Candente Copper Decreased by Analyst

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Candente Copper in a report released on Sunday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Desjardins also issued estimates for Candente Copper’s FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Candente Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Candente Copper has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Candente Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Candente Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.20.

Candente Copper Company Profile

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

